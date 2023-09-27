Hinderwell, near Whitby, to host fundraiser in memory of Beth Mead's mum June
A family fundraiser event is set to take place in Hinderwell in memory of villager June Mead, who died earlier this year following a battle with Ovarian cancer.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event at Hinderwell Village Hall on Saturday November 4 will include a coffee morning, craft stalls, cake stalls, a bouncy castle and also offer people the chance to win signed football shirts and balls donated by June’s daughter, England Lionesses footballer Beth Mead.
The fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer UK runs from 10am to 2pm, everyone welcome.