Hinderwell Show back again - here's what's happening on the day

By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 09:23 BST
A village show said to have started to solve an argument between two men who couldn’t agree who had the best Cleveland Bay foal, is back again after being rained off last year.

Hinderwell Horse and Agricultural Society hosts its show on Friday August 9 at the showground between Hinderwell and Runswick Bay, on Hinderwell Lane.

The event is renowned for its Cleveland Bay classes – a breed of horse favoured by the Queen for pulling her carriages – but also includes classes in heavy horses, pony breeding, ridden ponies, show jumping and gymkhana.

North York Moors National Park Authority has given the show £3,590 towards traffic management which has become more expensive.

Three-year-old Olivia Stainthorpe with a feathered friend at Hinderwell Horse and Agricultual Show.

There will be extra children's activities such as Diggerland which will be funded from last year’s grant and minibus transport provided for the villages to make it easier for people to attend.

Children can show off their talents with prizes for the best picture, collage, handwriting and various other arts and crafts.

