Hinderwell Show near Whitby has host of new activities as well as all your favourites

Hinderwell will be celebrating the 152nd Horse and Agricultural Society Show on FridayAugust 4 with a host of new activities as well as all that you would expect from a traditional country show.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST

Funding from North York Moors National Park means that this year’s show can provide additional facilities and entertainment.

A free bus will run regularly from stops at Staithes village hall, the old school, Hinderwell and Hinderwell Village Hall to the showground on Runswick Lane, which overlooks the sea.

There will also be extra entertainment for children including Diggerland, donkey rides, woods and wave forest, beach school and face painting.

Three-year-old Olivia Stainthorpe at Hinderwell Horse and Agricultual Show. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeThree-year-old Olivia Stainthorpe at Hinderwell Horse and Agricultual Show. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The show is said to have started to solve an argument between two local men who couldn’t agree who had the best Cleveland Bay Foal.

It continues to be renowned for its Cleveland Bay horses.

Also included are classes in pony breeding, ridden ponies, show jumping and gymkhana.

Smaller animals also play their part in the show with classes for sheep and ferrets as well as a Novelty Dog Show.

Aerial shot of Hinderwell Show field.Aerial shot of Hinderwell Show field.
There is something for everyone with classes in vintage machinery and in the main tent there will be farm produce, garden produce, flowers, handicrafts, confectionary, preserves and photography.

The children will be beavering away at their entries by making coronation crowns, handwriting, miniature gardens, wooden spoon puppets, chocolate muffins, birthday cards, and using beach finds to make seaside collages.

Older children’s challenges include baking fruit scones, paper plate craft, and King and Queen peg dolls and lots more.

The show starts at 9am and is £6 per adult, £3 children or £15 two adults and two children, under 5s free.

