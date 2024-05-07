Hinderwell's England Lionesses star Beth Mead's thanks for Walk In Her Name's £230,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old, who lost her mum June to Ovarian cancer in January 2023, became an ambassador for the charity the following month, urging people to join the Walk In Her Name challenge of walking 100,000km in a month to support life-saving research for ovarian cancer.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Mead – who plays her club football for Arsenal ladies – said: “Thank you to everyone involved in March’s Walk in their memory raised £230,000 which is pretty incredible and is going to go to some amazing resources and research and will hopefully help a lot of women.

“I hope that you are very proud of yourselves for whatever women that you walked for.

Hinderwell's England footballer, pictured here at Whitby Boxing Day dip.picture: Brian Murfield.

"Hopefully we can help them in the long term but it’s an amazing effort from everyone.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

"Hopefully we can keep raising lots more awareness and money to go towards research.”

This is the second year Mead has led the challenge but last year, she was unable to take part after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept her out of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Ovarian Cancer Action is working to transform survival rates so that by 2032 at least half of women with ovarian cancer live for 10 years.