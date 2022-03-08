Hinge Centre starts recruitment drive to attract funding coordinator

The Hinge Centre funding coordinator will be a vital part of a growing team supporting residents to maximise their life chances and break the cycle of poverty.

The main duties of the role include developing a three-year funding strategy with priorities and targets, securing and developing relationships with local and national grant funders, gathering testimonials, references, case studies and statistics for funding applications, and identifying and securing income from corporate support.

Closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, April 1 while interviews take place on April 26 and 27 and will include a short written task.

A spokesman said: “We are looking for a dynamic, creative and strategic communicator who can help us maximise our income.

“If you have a track record of securing funding from a range of sources and share our passion for supporting the most vulnerable in society, we would love to hear from you.”

For more information on the role and an informal chat contact Jo Sanders on 01262 679671 or email [email protected]