Hinge Centre to deliver family fun with an Easter Fayre at Bridlington CYP
The Hinge Centre will be hosting its much-loved Easter Fayre on Thursday, April 14.
The event will take place at Bridlington CYP on Gypsey Road between noon and 4pm.
The entry to the family-focused event is free.
However, donations are most welcome at each activity and all funds raised during the fayre will go towards helping the centre continue its various services within the community.
A spokesperson from the Hinge Centre said: “There’s family fun for all with lots of attractions including: Children’s games and activities; bouncy castle; mini cinema; glitter tattoos; kid’s crafts; raffle and tombola prizes; local trades stalls; cake stall; books and craft stalls; Buster’s Quality Ices van, food and drinks on site and live entertainment on stage.
“There will also be free kids’ Easter Eggs (while stocks last).”
Email [email protected] or call 01262 679671 to find out more about the Easter Fayre.