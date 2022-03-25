Hinge Centre to deliver family fun with an Easter Fayre at Bridlington CYP

All cash raised from the fayre will fund the Hinge Centre’s services.

The event will take place at Bridlington CYP on Gypsey Road between noon and 4pm.

The entry to the family-focused event is free.

However, donations are most welcome at each activity and all funds raised during the fayre will go towards helping the centre continue its various services within the community.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the Hinge Centre said: “There’s family fun for all with lots of attractions including: Children’s games and activities; bouncy castle; mini cinema; glitter tattoos; kid’s crafts; raffle and tombola prizes; local trades stalls; cake stall; books and craft stalls; Buster’s Quality Ices van, food and drinks on site and live entertainment on stage.

“There will also be free kids’ Easter Eggs (while stocks last).”