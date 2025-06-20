"His support literally keeps us afloat": Bridlington RNLI volunteer honoured by the King

By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 10:27 BST
Mr Cook has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s birthday Honours list. Credit: RNLIplaceholder image
Mr Cook has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s birthday Honours list. Credit: RNLI
Bridlington man Frank Cook has been honoured by the King for his ‘dedication’ and contributions to the RNLI.

Mr Cook has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s birthday Honours list.

The award is given to those who have achieved or contributed a very “hands-on” service to the community.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said via social media: “We are incredibly proud here at Bridlington Lifeboat Station to see one of our volunteers, Frank Cook, awarded a BEM in the King's birthday Honours list.

“This recognition is a testament to Frank’s dedication to the scouting movement and we're very lucky and grateful that he also gives his time generously to Bridlington Lifeboat Station both as our Boathouse Manager and in the countless other areas of station life that he helps with.

“His support literally keeps us afloat. Congratulations Frank!”

