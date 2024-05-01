Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a move which sees Malton become an academy within a trust, it reunites Malton with its sister school, Archbishop Holgate’s School in York, both founded by the same charter of King Henry VIII.

Formed in August 2016, Pathfinder is a well-established multi-academy trust serving more than 5,000 children, students and their families across York and now Ryedale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 14 schools in the Trust, including two secondary schools, Pathfinder works together for the benefit of all its schools, helping them to achieve strong educational outcomes, successful Ofsted judgements and supporting the wider development of children and young people aged two to 19.

Rob Williams, Headteacher at Malton School, with year 11 students who have been elected by their peers as President and Vice President.

Malton School elected to join Pathfinder MAT after a detailed and thorough process of review and research.

It will maintain and develop its own identity which has been carefully built over many years and includes fostering strong relationships with the local community.

The aim is to further strengthen the school’s reputation and to secure longer term investment in its staff and infrastructure to ensure it continues to provide an excellent education for all its students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transition to an academy school has been welcomed by governors, parents and staff, with a process of careful consultation which has been ongoing for almost a year.

Malton School.

Rob Williams, Headteacher at Malton School, said: “I am delighted that Malton School is joining Pathfinder MAT.

“We are absolutely confident that joining Pathfinder is the next best step for us to secure the continued success of Malton School.

"Everyone within the school is very much looking forward to a new future as part of the Pathfinder family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past four years, Pathfinder has managed major building improvement projects at several of its schools worth more than £10.4m.

This has included a £2.7m building for Badger Hill Primary School and a new £4.4m Maths Block and Resource Centre at Archbishop Holgate’s School.

Two Pathfinder primary schools have also successfully achieved a place on the government’s School Rebuilding Programme which carries out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects in schools across England.

Both schools will be completely rebuilt under the Department for Education led programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pathfinder also has a successful track record of supporting its schools to achieve positive Ofsted outcomes, with all inspections since July 2021 being judged Good or Outstanding, including schools previously rated as inadequate or requires improvement.

Andrew Daly, CEO of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust and former Headteacher at Archbishop Holgate’s School said: “Being part of Pathfinder offers a fantastic and unique opportunity to work together for the benefit of students and staff in both schools and the wider academy trust.

"I would like to thank Mr Williams, the leadership team and governing body for their diligence, consideration and care throughout the academisation process.