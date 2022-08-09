Whitby swim in the 1960s - Pic: John Tindale of the Sandsend

Around 30 swimmers are taking part and another 30 have entered the new “Beach Hut Swim” a 1000m race that will take place at the same time in Whitby.

Organisers Ceri Oakes and Ally Brisby decided to re-establish the race after researching the history of swimming events in the town’s regatta dating back as far as 1911.

Ceri Oakes said: "With the support of the regatta committee we have been able to bring the event back to life, we even have the original trophy which is well over 100 years old to present the winner.

Organisers Ceri Oakes and Ally Brisby

"We can’t thank everyone enough who has given their time, shared their knowledge to help us get this off the ground, not to mention the generous sponsors who have helped make it an event to remember."

The two mile race takes place just after the Red Arrows display at 1.30pm at Sandsend, with swimmers entering the water from the beach and heading along the shore to Whitby.

The old rowing lifeboat, William Riley will be at sea alongside the race as well as numerous safety volunteers.

Sea swimming has soared in popularity in the last few years and many of the entrants are from Whitby Wild Swimmers group, but it has also attracted swimmers from further afield who enjoy competing.

Ally Brisby said: "Whether it’s a personal challenge to take part or they are going for a podium finish every single swimmer is helping make history on Saturday.