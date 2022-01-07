Hit TV show The Yorkshire Auction House searching for people who are clearing out their home in the Bridlington area

Celebrity antiques expert and auctioneer Angus Ashworth’s new series of his hit show The Yorkshire Auction House, which airs on the Discovery-owned Really channel, is coming to screens later this year. Photo: Discovery Communications

Celebrity antiques expert and auctioneer Angus Ashworth’s new series of his hit show The Yorkshire Auction House, which airs on the Discovery-owned Really channel, is coming to screens later this year – and he’s looking for people in the Bridlington area to take part.

Angus, who also appears on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip, is on the hunt for locals who would like to clear out their homes and potentially turn unwanted items into profit.

Angus said: “It never fails to amaze me what can be found lurking in an attic or the depths of a garage.

“Perhaps you’ve inherited antiques over the years or have a collection that you reckon could do well at auction – now’s the perfect time to find out.

“I’ve done two series of the show now and it’s always a privilege being invited into people’s homes to hear the stories behind their treasures. If you’re ready for a fresh start and would like the opportunity to make a bit of money, please get in touch with us.”