Hit TV show 'Yorkshire Air 999' returns for gripping second series documenting real-life emergencies across the region

In 2025, Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing lifesaving care across Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is set to return to TV screens this spring as Yorkshire Air 999 launches its much-anticipated second season on Friday May 30 on the Really channel and Discovery+.

Following the success of season one, which aired 10 episodes between November 2024 and March 2025 on Warner Bros.

Discovery’s Really channel, the new series continues to follow YAA’s skilled paramedics, doctors, technical crew members and pilots as they respond to life-threatening incidents across the region.

The new season will air in two parts, with the first eight episodes running weekly from May 30 at 9PM, and the remaining eight returning later this year.

YAA operates a fleet of three state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters, YAAA, G-YAIR, and G-YORX, forming part of a rotational system that will ensure the charity remains operationally resilient. Photo: John Gardner Photography.

Filmed over several months by Yorkshire-based production company Air TV, Yorkshire Air 999 gives unprecedented access to one of the UK’s busiest air ambulance charities. Using a combination of body-worn cameras, fixed helicopter minicams, and a multi-camera set-up in YAA’s operations room at their Nostell air support unit in Wakefield, the series captures the pressure, complexity and emotion of each mission, from the moment a 999 call comes in, to patient handover at hospital.

Narrated by acclaimed actor David Morrissey, Season 2 features eight brand new episodes, covering a wide range of emergencies, including the night-time rescue of a teenage motorcyclist who suffers critical injuries in a high-speed collision near Leeming, the dramatic response to a farmer crushed by a half-tonne hay bale in a remote rural area, and the urgent treatment of a horse rider near Wakefield who sustains two broken legs after being thrown from her horse.

Each episode also includes follow-up interviews with the patients, sharing their recovery journeys and the long-lasting impact of YAA’s work.

Matt Richards, Executive Producer and Managing Director at Air TV, said, “We’re really proud to be continuing our long-term relationship with Yorkshire Air Ambulance with this new series of Yorkshire Air 999. The skill and compassion shown by YAA’s crews is always inspiring and it's great to be able to capture their work and share that with viewers. This new series features a huge range of incidents and real human emotion, all captured amongst the stunning scenery of Yorkshire."

Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedic, Stewart Ashburner-Mcmanus, said: “Being part of the series is a great opportunity to show the public what goes into each mission. Every call-out is different, and we hope the new season helps people understand just how important this service is to those who need us."

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is proudly marking 25 years of saving lives across the region in 2025. Covering 3 million acres and serving a population of around 5 million, the charity provided rapid-response emergency care to over 1,300 patients in 2024 alone - with every mission made possible by public donations.

Yorkshire Air 999 returns to Really and discovery+ on May 30.

To help keep Yorkshire Air Ambulance flying, please visit www.yaa.org.uk.