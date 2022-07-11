HM Coastguard teams successfully rescue dog that had been missing for two days

Bridlington and Filey Coastgurd Rescue Teams (CRTs) were called out to assist in the search for a missing Pointer called Pixie over the weekend.

Pixie was located by the Coastguard teams and handed to her owners. Photo courtesy of HM Coastguard
Pixie initially went missing Friday night (July 8) after getting a little over excited on the beach and became scared within some shrub land.

The teams found her safe and well on Sunday (July 10) and she was handed back to the owners.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “The teams conducted a search of the undergrowth with assistance from the owners and a member of the public, including a locating device.

“After three hours Pixie was located by the Coastguard Team and handed to her owners.

“In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

