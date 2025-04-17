Holland & Barrett unveil new store in Scarborough and start special 20 per cent discount for shoppers
The 1561 sq.ft store comes complete with a fresh look and feel, boasting a larger range of the latest health and wellness solutions, including leading brands as well as new food and sports ranges.
The store's new location is: Holland & Barrett, 1 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NA.
Holland & Barrett’s Scarborough team of expert colleagues are all qualified to advise customers to offer personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a Women’s Health Coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.
Store Manager, Carol Norris, commented: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to be launching our new and improved store in the heart of Scarborough High Street.
“Our knowledgeable store colleagues hold over 30 years of experience at Holland & Barrett and can assist our customers in a variety of languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Afrikaans.
“We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming in the community where they can shop an even wider range of health and wellness solutions.”
This latest opening is part of Holland & Barrett’s ongoing investment in its retail stores, revitalising its store experience, through refits, relocations and opening new stores.
Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using mild steel, a 100 percent recyclable material, along with FSC certified wood. LED powered lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions.
Customers can receive 20 per cent off in the new store by quoting ‘Scarborough20’ at the till until April 29.
