Holland & Barrett unveil new store in Scarborough and start special 20 per cent discount for shoppers

The new store is located on Newborough in Scarborough.

Holland & Barrett, the UK’s leading health and wellness retailer, officially opened the doors to its newly relocated Scarborough store on Tuesday April 15.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1561 sq.ft store comes complete with a fresh look and feel, boasting a larger range of the latest health and wellness solutions, including leading brands as well as new food and sports ranges.

The store's new location is: Holland & Barrett, 1 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland & Barrett’s Scarborough team of expert colleagues are all qualified to advise customers to offer personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a Women’s Health Coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.

Shoppers in the new store can get 20 per cent off by quoting 'Scarborough20' at the till point until April 29. Photo: Simon Vine Photography.

Store Manager, Carol Norris, commented: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to be launching our new and improved store in the heart of Scarborough High Street.

“Our knowledgeable store colleagues hold over 30 years of experience at Holland & Barrett and can assist our customers in a variety of languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Afrikaans.

“We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming in the community where they can shop an even wider range of health and wellness solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest opening is part of Holland & Barrett’s ongoing investment in its retail stores, revitalising its store experience, through refits, relocations and opening new stores.

Sustainability has been at the heart of this operation, with 100 per cent recyclable materials being used to refit the store. Photo: Simon Vine Photography.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using mild steel, a 100 percent recyclable material, along with FSC certified wood. LED powered lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions.

Customers can receive 20 per cent off in the new store by quoting ‘Scarborough20’ at the till until April 29.