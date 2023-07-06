News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
A fabulous night out in Scarborough as the Hollywood Vampires rock a capacity crowd at the Open Air Theatre.A fabulous night out in Scarborough as the Hollywood Vampires rock a capacity crowd at the Open Air Theatre.
A fabulous night out in Scarborough as the Hollywood Vampires rock a capacity crowd at the Open Air Theatre.

Hollywood Vampires: 17 pictures as Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper's supergroup rock crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Hollywood Vampires, one of the most iconic US supergroups, rocked Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night (July 5) with a hit-filled 90-minute set.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST

Kicking off their UK tour, Hollywood Vampires - Alice Cooper, Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen opened to a screaming 8,500 capacity crowd with I Want My Now before breaking into a set filled with rock classics including Baba O'Riley (The Who), The Jack (AC/DC), Heroes (David Bowie) and a tribute to the late Jeff Beck with whom Depp toured with last year.

Iconic Aerosmith hit Walk This Way had the crowd roaring for more before the set ended with Cooper's career defining School's Out.

And bidding farewell to the crowd, Cooper said: "Thanks. It's time to get back in the caskets now.

"Until next time, School's Out Scarborough!"

Hollywood Vampires were supported by Welsh rock band Those Damn Crows.

The next show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre sees British hard rock band The Cult appear tonight (July 6).

Crowds enjoying the Hollywood Vampires set.

1. Hollywood Vampires in pictures

Crowds enjoying the Hollywood Vampires set. Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR

Photo Sales
Johnny Depp and Joe Perry perform.

2. Hollywood Vampires in pictures

Johnny Depp and Joe Perry perform. Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR

Photo Sales
A sell-out crowd watched the Hollywood Vampires' 90-minute gig.

3. Hollywood Vampires in pictures

A sell-out crowd watched the Hollywood Vampires' 90-minute gig. Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR

Photo Sales
Hollywood star Johnny Depp, left, with rock legends Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

4. Hollywood Vampires in pictures

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, left, with rock legends Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Johnny DeppThe Who