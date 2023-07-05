Hollywood Vampires: Everything you need to know about tonight's sold out Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Hollywood megastar Johnny Depp and rock legend Alice Cooper will headline the Yorkshire coast venue this evening, Wednesday July 5, for the first time. (Image: Cuffe and Taylor)

Hollywood Vampires consist of megastar actor Johnny Depp, rock legend Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

Hollywood Vampires’ tradition is to play a riotous tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” – including The Who, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Motörhead – alongside original material from studio album Rise.

Tonight’s sold out show sees the band “rise at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, UK” as they kick off their UK tour.

The gates open at 6pm and the band will be supported by Those Damned Crows.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: “This is a huge coup for Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Hollywood Vampires are heading back to the UK for the first time in five years and we are delighted this long-awaited tour includes a date on the Yorkshire coast.”

There is lots of excitement building up in Scarborough in anticipation for the gig tonight, from fans and North Yorkshire Police.

On Facebook, police officers shared a post about their policing in the area tonight.

It read: “It may not be Itchycoo Park, but tonight we will welcome your Heroes, Hollywood Vampires to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“If you managed to get a ticket to see the American rock supergroup, Congratulations, you are in for a good night, Come And Get It!

“Good People Are Hard To Find but you may see some of our team outside of the venue for advice and directions.

“Please listen to the announcements made within the venue, as the security team always respond to the New Threat and will advise accordingly.

“There will be a queuing system outside of the venue, be patient and don’t try to Break On Through (To The Other Side)

“At the end of the show, you may get The Boogieman Surprise as the Civil Enforcement Team will be closing off Burniston Road to allow safe passage from the venue.

“The Last Vampire to leave needs to turn out the light!”

We hope fans have a rocking evening, check back on The Scarborough News website tomorrow for pictures from show.

