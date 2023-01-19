Scarborough Library is set to hose a commemorative event.

Residents are being encouraged to join the national commemorations which take place on January 27 each year as a time to remember the millions of people murdered under Nazi persecution during the Holocaust and in the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Sudan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cllr Greg White, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, said: “Our libraries are promoting a week-long commemoration for Holocaust Memorial Day.

“It’s an important time to remember the victims of the Holocaust and learn from the atrocity. We encourage residents to get involved at their local library and utilise our vast online resources.”

Displays will be available at libraries across North Yorkshire. (Photo: North Yorkshire County Council)

This year’s theme, ‘ordinary people’, highlights those who allowed genocide to happen, who actively perpetrated genocide and those who were persecuted, as well as urging people to challenge modern-day prejudice.

Poster displays, educational materials and books will be available at libraries across North Yorkshire, the travelling Supermobile library and in Scarborough between January 21 and 28.

