Homecoming celebration for Scarborough UTC's successful Unity Racing F1 team

Family and friends welcomed members of Scarborough UTC's SBA Unity Racing team at a homecoming celebration at Newlands Park Hotel on Friday (October 10).

SBA Unity Racing, proudly represented the UK at the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals 2025 in Singapore, and after four days of intense competition against 82 of the world’s best student teams, the team celebrated finishing an outstanding third place.

In addition to finishing third and being presented with the Amaron-supported trophy, the team was placed second in the Best Engineered Car Award supported by Atlassian Williams Racing, won the FIA Scrutineering Award supported by the FIA and Mitutoyo, and was nominated for the Research & Development, and Pit Display Awards.

Jack Metcalfe, 18-year-old Team Manager for SBA Unity Racing said after the announcement of the team’s podium success: “It’s been an amazing experience in Singapore for this competition, and we’re thrilled to have made it to the podium.

“The other teams were so good, it was really tough to beat so many of them, but we had a good car and we worked hard on improving the engineering of it, so winning the FIA Scrutineering Award and coming second in the Best Engineered Car was a testament to the time we put into the car’s development and meeting all the rules and regulations.

“Reaching the podium was our goal so we’re really happy.”

In a career-launching moment, ten outstanding students were awarded places in the Komatsu-Williams Engineering Academy, announced live on stage.

These students, selected through rigorous assessments, will now receive exclusive mentorship and experience, benefiting from the combined expertise and resources of both Komatsu and Williams Racing.

Jack, Team Manager of SBA Unity was one of the ten students selected to join the Academy.

Over the course of four days, teams competed under the scrutiny of a 90-strong panel of expert judges from the worlds of STEM, motorsport, marketing, education and industry.

Judging criteria spanned across engineering, design, project management, enterprise, teamwork, verbal presentations and racing performance.

Each day brought high-stakes drama and excitement. From engineering scrutiny and portfolio judging to track performance and verbal presentations, teams pushed the limits of creativity and skill.

The fastest ‘lap’ of the event was clocked at 1.073 seconds, with a car built and raced by LYNX from Spain, wowing judges with its speed and design efficiency.

The climactic Knockout Racing Finals brought the competition to a thrilling end, with Tonal Tech winning the final head-to-head showdown.

The event concluded the day after the Awards Ceremony with the teams making a trip to the Marina Bay Circuit for an exclusive STEM Racing Pit Lane Walk.

The circuit visit began with all competing students gathering beneath the Singapore Grand Prix gantry for a photo opportunity before walking down the main straight to the pit lane for a look into each of the teams’ garages.

Andrew Denford, Founder and CEO of STEM Racing, said, “This has been one of the most competitive and inspiring World Finals we’ve ever held.

“Congratulations to all the teams for producing such amazing work; every single person should be proud of what they’ve accomplished—your passion, sportsmanship and professionalism reflect the very best of your countries.

“The standard of work achieved by every team has been outstanding and it blows me away with the depth of engineering knowledge, the innovations developed by the students and their passion for STEM Racing.”