Homestead Kitchen in Goathland, near Whitby, named among top 100 in Good Food Guide

The Homestead Kitchen in Goathland has been named among the top 100 best local restaurants in Britain in the Good Food Guide, after weeks of secret judging.

Every year, the Good Food Guide judges look for dependently-run establishments that have their heart and soul focussed on the community, local produce and sustainability, with more than 60,000 nominations for restaurants all over the country.

Cecily Fearnley, who runs the restaurant in her home village of Goathland with partner Peter Neville, said: “We don't get to see the submissions, however some of our customers did email us their words of support which at times brought tears to my eyes.”

Among the many compliments were: “The personal touch. Cecily, owner and overall host does everything to make you feel welcome here.

Ceciley Fearnley and Peter Neville of the Homestead Kitchen, Goathland, with their children.

"Service is no less than outstanding.

"Food is equally as good, made by her husband who runs the team in the kitchen. It's clear that they throw themselves into this restaurant and it clearly means so much to them. “

Another added: “It is very rare these days that you have such a personal experience when eating at a restaurant.

"Every time we go we are welcomed like old friends.”

Peter Neville and Cecily Fearnley's Homestead Kitchen is in the Good Food Guide top 100.

Cecily and Peter bought an old 18th Century farmhouse in Goathland in 2021 to create a place to call home for their growing family and to open a restaurant where Peter's longstanding skills as a chef could be used in a more personal way.

"We wanted to grow our own veg, support other small producers and we wanted to bring the community together through food and events,” said Cecily.

“We are heading for our third anniversary in November, and we have had such a fantastic time so far.

"Named in the Michelin guide after three months of opening, and this latest recognition has been such a wonderful boost for us and our incredible team.

"A massive thank you to everyone who has believed in us, supported us, told their friends, and generally supported our project.

"All this wouldn't have been possible without such hardworking and passionate colleagues, and friends and family holding us up when things have been hard.