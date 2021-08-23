Frank Bull, an honorary citizen of Whitby.

Born in Otley, Mr Bull moved to Whitby with his parents, brothers and sisters at the age of three.

He lived and worked in Whitby for 85 years, except for five years during the Second World War when he served in the Royal Corps of Signals.

He moved to Alnwick in 2012 to be near his daughter.

He left Whitby Grammar School to join the firm of GA Suffield & Co, Auctioneers, Valuers and Estate Agents.

Taken into partnership in 1952, on the death of the founder he took over the business, taking into partnership his brother Kenneth Bull and later two further partners.

Mr Bull had a flair as an auctioneer and his love was for the saleroom and all who came to it; he was well-known in the North East before retiring in 1984.

His years in the Royal Corps of Signals were eventful.

He was a wireless operator and trained at Bletchley Park.

He was then sent on Special Operations to the outstations in the Eastern Mediterranean including Egypt, Palestine, Italy, Yugoslavia.

He survived being shot down and blown up with a mine in Italy.

After peace was declared he ended up in India as the NCO in charge of the Pay Department for the troops and civilians in Delhi.

He returned to GA Suffield when he left the army and he married Joy Harrison in 1952 and they had two children, Guy and Ruth.

Mr Bull became a member of the Royal British Legion when he left the Army and remained so until his death.

He played many roles in the Whitby branch and was also was instrumental (along with his wife Joy) in organising the local Poppy Appeal.

He was awarded the Gold Legion Badge.

He was a founder member of Whitby Round Table in 1955 taking up numerous official roles over the years.

At the age of 40 he transferred to The Association of Ex Tablers Clubs (41 Club) and again taking up numerous roles locally and then nationally.

He was the National President in 1987-1988 and was made Life Honorary Member of Whitby 41 Club and National 41 Club in 2014.

Mr Bull attended Brunswick Methodist Church from the age of three and actively supported Whitby Methodist Church when he reached adulthood.

This involved everything from financial advice to rolling up his sleeves and assisting with events and maintenance.

He supported his wife Joy in running the church youth club in the 70s and 80s involving many trips including to the Methodist Association of Youth Clubs events in London and elsewhere.

When he moved to Alnwick he joined the Methodist Church there.

Mr Bull was made an Honorary Citizen of Whitby in 2008 in recognition of his contribution to the life of the town.

In 2017 he was awarded the British Empire Medal which was presented by The Duchess of Northumberland at Alnwick Castle.