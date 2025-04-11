Hop to it! It's not to late to register for this year's Scalby Charity Walk
The six mile walk through the beautiful villages of Scalby, Burniston and Cloughton starts and finishes at The Plough in Scalby.
The walk includes drinks at four pubs the way, The Three Jolly Sailors, Burniston, The Red Lion Inn, Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms, Cloughton and The Oak Wheel, Burniston.
Enter online at https://shorturl.at/T4Gqg or call in person at The Plough, Scalby, including on the day from 8.45am.
Dogs are welcome on a short lead. Last year there were more than more 30 dogs in attendance, as well as a goat called Eric.
There are prizes for the fastest walkers in various categories, and for the best fancy dress, which will be presented at The Plough from 2.30pm alongside a big Prize Draw.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.