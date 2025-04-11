Hop to it! It's not to late to register for this year's Scalby Charity Walk

By Louise French
Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:24 BST
CARUT helps to promote Scalby Walk
Scalby Charity Walk Mascot CARUT has been hard at work helping to promote the annual event, which is just a few days away on Easter Monday (April 21).

The six mile walk through the beautiful villages of Scalby, Burniston and Cloughton starts and finishes at The Plough in Scalby.

The walk includes drinks at four pubs the way, The Three Jolly Sailors, Burniston, The Red Lion Inn, Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms, Cloughton and The Oak Wheel, Burniston.

Enter online at https://shorturl.at/T4Gqg or call in person at The Plough, Scalby, including on the day from 8.45am.

Scalby Walk takes place on Easter Monday, April 21

Dogs are welcome on a short lead. Last year there were more than more 30 dogs in attendance, as well as a goat called Eric.

There are prizes for the fastest walkers in various categories, and for the best fancy dress, which will be presented at The Plough from 2.30pm alongside a big Prize Draw.

