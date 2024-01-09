News you can trust since 1882
Hornbeam tree planted in Sleights, near Whitby, to mark Coronation of King Charles III

Eskdaleside-cum-Ugglebarnby Parish Council has planted a mature Hornbeam sapling in Sleights to commemorate the Coronation of HRH King Charles III.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT
The event took place on a very chilly December morning following recent snowfall.

The tree is sited next to the other two Hornbeam trees that were planted to commemorate HRH Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

A spokeperson for the parish council said: “It is hoped that as they grow, the trees will create a small copse for all to enjoy.

From left to right: Cllr Dave Tate, Cllr Andy Harrison, Skills4Work Team and Heather King, Liaison Officer for Anglo American.From left to right: Cllr Dave Tate, Cllr Andy Harrison, Skills4Work Team and Heather King, Liaison Officer for Anglo American.
From left to right: Cllr Dave Tate, Cllr Andy Harrison, Skills4Work Team and Heather King, Liaison Officer for Anglo American.

"The tree was kindly planted by the Anglo American sponsored Skills for Work Team."

Pictured here, from left to right: Cllr Dave Tate, Cllr Andy Harrison, Skills4Work Team and Heather King (Liaison Officer for Anglo American).

