Horse racing trainers to welcome visitors to the ARC Malton Open Day 2024

Malton Open Day in 2023 - Image: Tom Milburn Photography

The Malton Open Day 2024, organised by Racing Welfare, will take place on Sunday September 8.

The event will see top-class training yards opening their doors to give racing fans a behind-the-scenes look at the sport while raising funds for charity.

Visitors to Malton Open Day, sponsored by Arena Racing Company (ARC), will get to experience the unique sights, sounds and smells of training yards and gain a greater insight into the racing industry.

It takes place during National Racehorse Week (September 7-15) – a nationwide annual celebration of the racehorse and a chance to see first-hand the love, care and attention that goes into looking after them.

Malton stables open their doors to visitors - Image: Tom Milburn Photography

This year’s participating yards, which will be open to visit from 8.45am - 12 midday, are:

Adrian Keatley

John and Sean Quinn

Julie Camacho

Tim Easterby

Roger Fell and Sean Murray

Suzzanne France

Mick and David Easterby

Adrian Nicholls

Craig Lidster

Ruth Carr

Fionn McSharry

Ollie Pears

Richard Fahey

Jack Berry House - the Injured Jockey’s Fund’s rehabilitation and fitness centre, will also be open for visits on the day from 11am-2pm.

Racing Welfare is partnering with York Racecourse to offer a combined ticket to attend both the ARC Malton Open Day and the YorkMix Family Sunday meeting, at a discounted price.

Offering a great family day out, the seven-race thoroughbred card, including the feature race, the Listed Starman at Tally Ho Stud Garrowby Stakes, will include appearances from the children’s character Bluey and pony races while The Racing Interactive Zone will offer the chance to ride a virtual racehorse and try on racing silks.

A range of activities will be undercover which are likely to include giant inflatables and bouncy castles - with the final programme still to be confirmed.

Opening for the first time is dual purpose trainer and former travelling head lass for Richard Fahey, Fionn McSharry.

She said: “We’re looking forward to meeting everyone and introducing all the horses here at Dudley Hill Farm.

“I’ll be doing a guided tour and people will be able to ask me any questions they may have.

“Malton Open Day is a great opportunity for the public to see all the hard work, care and attention that goes into training the racehorses.

“A big part of the open day is to raise money for the great charity Racing Welfare – a charity that helps support the people in the racing community and I believe that to look after the horses well, we need to look after the people who look after them.”

Beck Edmunds, Racing Welfare Regional Community Executive, said: “The ARC Malton Open Day is a fantastic opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at some fantastic yards and get up close to the action.

“Suitable for all ages, it really is a day out for the whole family to enjoy while raising funds for a vital charity.

“It’s going to be a thrilling day where you can follow the journey of horseracing from the training yard to the racetrack – it’s a day not to be missed!”

No shuttle buses will be running at this year’s ARC Malton Open Day as all of the yards opening their gates will have designated parking locations, giving more flexibility for visitors.

Early bird tickets, at a reduced price, are available until August 31.