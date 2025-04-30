Horseracing personalities to walk from Scarborough Castle to Whitby Abbey for charity

The Castle to Abbey Challenge takes place on July 6

Racing Welfare is calling upon the racing industry, racing fans, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking for an epic challenge, to lace up their walking boots and join a host of racing personalities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience – the Castle to Abbey Coastal Challenge, taking place on Sunday July 6.

Starting at Scarborough Castle and finishing at Whitby Abbey, the Castle to Abbey Coastal Challenge is a breath-taking 22-mile trek along Yorkshire’s dramatic coastline.

The exhilarating route follows the iconic Cleveland Way National Trail, tackling over 1,000 metres of ascent – a climb comparable to scaling Snowdon.

With steep climbs, descents, and countless steps, this isn’t just a walk – it’s a true challenge. But the rewards are unforgettable, with stunning scenery, endless views and wonderful wildlife.

Keen to get behind the event and help raise vital funds for Racing Welfare, a number of racing personalities have already shown their support and signed up.

Kingsclere based trainer Andrew and Anna Lisa Balding were among the first to get involved, they said: “We are thrilled to support this event, Racing Welfare do such a great job helping us support our staff and we are delighted that this day falls on a Sunday which means we can dig out our walking boots and head north to help raise some funds.

“Yorkshire is a favourite place of ours and the route sounds suitably challenging!

“We are hoping to be joined by friends, colleagues and owners… a few of whom have already leapt at this opportunity of a brisk stroll in the countryside.”

Others who have signed up include racing presenters Josh Apiafi and Vanessa Ryle, and Newmarket-based trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy – all of whom are no stranger to a Racing Welfare challenge and are regular supporters of the charity.

Emma Lavelle and Andrea O’Keeffe have also vowed to lace up their walking boots and take on the trek.

Racing Welfare’s Chief Executive Dawn Goodfellow said: “It’s fantastic to see the racing industry coming together to take part in what promises to be an epic and rewarding challenge, in God’s own country!

“This represents our only mass participation fundraising event of the year, and at a time when charitable funds are increasingly harder to secure, we are relying more than ever on public support.

“Whether you're part of the racing community, a dedicated Racing Welfare supporter, or someone who simply loves a rewarding day out in the great outdoors, this challenge is your chance to make a difference while embracing Yorkshire’s wild and wonderful landscape.

“Please do get involved and sign up, enjoy some fantastic camaraderie and team spirit, stunning scenery, and importantly help us to raise much needed funds.

“Racing Welfare has been supporting racing’s people for 25 years, and with your help we can keep providing that crucial support, now and into the future.”

Those interested are urged to sign-up now to benefit from an early bird offer with the first 50 places available for £30 per person - rising to £39 per person thereafter. The sponsorship target is just £300 each.

To find out more, sign up and be part of it, visit: www.racingwelfare.co.uk/castle-to-abbey

Racing Welfare is the only charity that supports everyone working in the British horseracing industry—past and present—through every stage of their life and career, offering vital services for mental health, physical wellbeing, housing, and hardship.

Support can be accessed via a national network of welfare officers, as well as through a 24/7 Support Line, website, and the Racing Welfare App.