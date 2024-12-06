Host of reality TV stars to descend on Scarborough for charity football match

Poster advertising the Stars Utd v fire service charity match in Scarborough.

An all-star football match featuring reality TV contestants from the likes of Great British Bake Off and Big Brother, is set to take place at Scarborough’s Sports Village Stadium.

The charity match between Stars United FC and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is to take place on Sunday April 27, 2024, to help raise for the Ickle Pickles charity.

This supports neonatal units all around the UK by providing them with vital equipment such as babies bottles to incubators, to help sick and pre-mature babies.

Reality TV stars confirmed for the match are:

Giuseppe Dell'Anno - Great British Bake Off winner

Alexander Henry - Married At First Sight 2024

Ross McCarthy - Married At First Sight 2024

Callum Johnson, professional boxer

Louanna Jasmin - Celebs Go Dating

Saif Ahmed - Celebs Go Dating

Jay Connor - actor and director

James Elmore - model and content creator

Sam Chaloner - Big Brother 18

Jason Burrill - Big Brother winner

Johnny Gymnast - Ninja Warrior UK Winner

The celebrity players will interact with fans after the match, followed by a trophy celebration.

Organiser Jamie Wadlow said the game is played in a Soccer Aid kind of atmosphere and they have now built up their own celebrity team to play in various fundraising matches.

"We’re hoping this next year will have huge celebrities and big football stadia,” he said.

Jamie has chosen to support Ickle Pickles as he is father of twins who were born prematurely and received good support from a similar charity.

The match is on from 1.30pmand organisers are hoping for a sell-out 3,200 crowd.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/picklesfootball if you’d like to go.