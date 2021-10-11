Hotel from Egton Bridge, near Whitby, to feature on Channel 4's Four in a Bed TV show

The Horseshoe Hotel at Egton Bridge, near Whitby, is featuring on TV's Four in a Bed.

The show sees four pairs of bed and breakfast owners put their reputations on the line by staying at each other's establishments.

They pay only what they deem to be an acceptable amount for the experience.

This week will feature the pretty Horseshoe Hotel in Egton Bridge.

Craig Shell at the Horseshoe Hotel, Egton Bridge, near Whitby.

Craig Shell and his sister Greta Clark will host owners from Leicestershire, Blackpool and Lancashire in an attempt to be named as best value for money.

Craig, who took over the hotel with his mother, Sharon, in January 2020, said: “It was filmed last November.

"It was actually the day before lockdown they filmed here.

“We’re the first ones on and then we go to the other places throughout the week.

“It’s 12 days of filming and you’re filming some days from seven in the morning until 11 at night, there’s a lot of footage.

“You do Monday to Friday one week and then Sunday to Friday the next so you’re back for the weekend.

“You do two hotels one week and then two hotels including yours the other.

“Because of how it works on TV, you check into the hotel between 8 and 10 in the morning, so you stay in a hotel near the hotel you check into.

“They don’t tell you where it is and they take you on a wild goose chase to get there.

"So you might only be 10 minutes away, but they take you on an hour drive in the morning.

“If you’ve seen the show, you’ll know there can be a little bit of friction on payment day and stuff like that, but they don’t make you say things and they don’t make you do things, but you do get carried away!

“We really enjoyed the filming, it was good fun and I’d recommend anyone doing it.”