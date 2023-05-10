News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at the 14 neighbourhoods in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington that have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year.

House prices: These are the 14 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Scarborough, Whitby or Bridlington can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th May 2023, 17:20 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9 per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year...

This neighbourhood has seen a 18.3 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £214,500 to £253,750.

1. Newby and Scalby

This neighbourhood has seen a 18.3 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £214,500 to £253,750. Photo: Richard Ponter

This neighbourhood has seen a 16.8 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £196,975 to £230,000.

2. Whitby West

This neighbourhood has seen a 16.8 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £196,975 to £230,000. Photo: Tony Johnson

This neighbourhood has seen a 15.4 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £227,500 to £262,500.

3. Ayton and Snainton

This neighbourhood has seen a 15.4 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £227,500 to £262,500. Photo: Richard Ponter

This neighbourhood has seen a 14.3 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £181,995 to £208,000.

4. Eastfield, Crossgates and Seamer

This neighbourhood has seen a 14.3 per cent increase in the average property price in the last year - from £181,995 to £208,000. Photo: Richard Ponter

