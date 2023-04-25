House prices: These are the 19 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of theYorkshire coast, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare across the Yorkshire coast? We reveal the 19 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property...

1 . Burniston, Sleights and Flyingdales The average price paid for a property in Burniston, Sleights and Flyingdales in the year to September 2022 is £290,000 Photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Ayton and Snainton The average price paid for a property in Ayton and Snainton in the year to September 2022 is £262,500. Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Newby and Scalby The average price paid for a property in Newby and Scalby in the year to September 2022 is £253,750. Photo: Richard Ponter

4 . Whitby South and East The average price paid for a property in Whitby South and East in the year to September 2022 is £245,000. Photo: Tony Johnson