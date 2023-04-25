News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at the 19 neighbourhoods in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington with the most expensive homes.

House prices: These are the 19 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of theYorkshire coast, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare across the Yorkshire coast? We reveal the 19 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property...

The average price paid for a property in Burniston, Sleights and Flyingdales in the year to September 2022 is £290,000

1. Burniston, Sleights and Flyingdales

The average price paid for a property in Burniston, Sleights and Flyingdales in the year to September 2022 is £290,000 Photo: Richard Ponter

The average price paid for a property in Ayton and Snainton in the year to September 2022 is £262,500.

2. Ayton and Snainton

The average price paid for a property in Ayton and Snainton in the year to September 2022 is £262,500. Photo: Richard Ponter

The average price paid for a property in Newby and Scalby in the year to September 2022 is £253,750.

3. Newby and Scalby

The average price paid for a property in Newby and Scalby in the year to September 2022 is £253,750. Photo: Richard Ponter

The average price paid for a property in Whitby South and East in the year to September 2022 is £245,000.

4. Whitby South and East

The average price paid for a property in Whitby South and East in the year to September 2022 is £245,000. Photo: Tony Johnson

