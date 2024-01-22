Housebuilder company reports 'significant' contributions to Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in 2023

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has reported significant social, economic and environmental contributions to the Yorkshire communities in which it builds over the course of the last year.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has reported significant social, economic and environmental contributions to the Yorkshire communities in which it builds over the course of the last year.

In 2023, the homebuilder built 802 new homes across the region, supporting 1,631 jobs through its own business and that of its suppliers and subcontractors in the process. This boost to the local housing market and construction industry was supported by an £19.3 million investment in physical infrastructure works, including environmental and highway improvements, affordable homes and improved community facilities.

As well as investing £2 million in community infrastructure, such as local schools and transport, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East also made over £98,000 of charitable donations to support those in need during what was an especially challenging year for many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2023 also saw the homebuilder reinforce its commitment to creating homes for nature as well as people. The business created 8 hectares of greenspace across the region, equivalent to 11 football pitches, to help support wildlife on and around its sites.

Its commitment to environmental sustainability also saw Barratt Developments reduce its CO2 emissions by 27% against its 2018 benchmark and reduce its construction waste by 56%.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “The statistics we’re able to report from the past year truly demonstrate our dedication to supporting Yorkshire’s people, environment and economy.

As a five-star homebuilder, we're proud to be leading the way in sustainable building across the region. We are thrilled to end 2023 having made such a positive contribution to the region, and are looking forward to building on these results in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad