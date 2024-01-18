Housebuilder in Bridlington sponsors East Riding Rangers U13 Girls’ Football Team

Local homebuilder, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has announced its sponsorship of the East Riding Rangers Under 13’s Girls’ Football Team for the 2023/24 season.

Barratt Homes' donation will support the team in entering National competitions as well as providing each team member with essential kit such as a padded coat for the winter months.

Barratt Homes’ donation will support the team in entering the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) National competitions as well as providing each team member with essential kit such as a padded coat for the winter months.

The East Riding Rangers U13 Girls’ Football Team is composed of talented young players from various secondary schools in the East Riding of Yorkshire, who have showcased their outstanding performance on the field, culminating in their very recent success in the ESFA U12 Girls’ Cup Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the recent achievements in women’s football, particularly with the Lionesses’ triumphant victory at the 2022 Women’s Euros, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East will support the East Riding Rangers U13 Girls’ Football Team on their continued journey of excellence going beyond financial support and including initiatives to promote youth development and community engagement.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager of Barratt Homes Yorkshire East’s The Sands development in Bridlington, which is local to the young players training and match location, said: “At Barratt Homes Yorkshire East we take great pride in being part of the vibrant Bridlington and East Riding of Yorkshire community.

“This partnership resonates with our values of supporting local initiatives and we’re delighted to see Barratt Yorkshire East’s dedication to female football success and hope this donation will help to support the team. We believe in the power of sports to inspire, and we are excited to be part of the team’s journey as they continue to shine.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has its Barratt Homes The Sands development within the area. The Sands is an energy-efficient development of two, three and four-bedroom homes available in Bridlington.