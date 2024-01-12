Housebuilder works with more than 4,400 young people across East Yorkshire in 2023

Top 10 UK homebuilder Keepmoat has worked with over 4,400 children across East Yorkshire through 2023, as a way to alleviate the construction worker shortage and boost industry in the region.

The housebuilding industry is facing a shortage of workers and needs 30,000 extra construction professionals by 2026 and Keepmoat hopes to educating young people on the exciting opportunities and career paths available within the housebuilding sector.

In 2023, the team engaged with seven educational partners to expand its social value work within communities, whilst working towards alleviating the construction skills shortage.

Mark Burley, Social Value and Partnerships Manager at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, said: “Engaging with 4,485 young people through our education events is a testament to how hard we work to engage with as many local young people as possible.

"In 2022 we were the first private housebuilder to achieve a Level One Social Value Management Certificate. This certificate acknowledges our commitment to bring lasting change and supporting local communities through our developments.

“Our dedicated team has supported local schools through different initiatives, including coordinating and attending school visits, site visits, careers fairs, specialist construction activities and managing bespoke apprenticeship schemes.”

Of the seven educational partners, the Yorkshire East team worked with Orange Tree CIC, Astrea Group Dearne Academy and Sanctuary Housing in developing a new resource for schools called School Matters. Students enjoyed over 57.5 hours of school engagement including mock interviews, through the Yorkshire East-based team.