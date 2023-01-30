Housing leaders come together to set out their vision for North Yorkshire

They have agreed to focus on three key areas: building the right homes in the right place, the drive to net zero and boosting jobs and the local economy.

The North Yorkshire Housing Prospectus sets out how housing associations can work with the new combined authority and the York and North Yorkshire Councils to take a strategic approach to delivering the affordable homes the region needs.

They have agreed to focus on three key areas: building the right homes in the right place, the drive to net zero and boosting jobs and the local economy.Frances Barlow, Beyond Housing Development Manager, said: “Beyond Housing has submitted planning applications on 4 sites and is working in partnership with contractors and developers to deliver more than 150 new-build affordable homes across North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We maintain our commitment to reaching our ambitious 2050 net zero carbon target and, with additional funding from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, we can ensure that more of our customers will be benefitting from improved energy efficiency.”

The deal gives the region new powers to help boost local regeneration and build more affordable homes.Over £13m will be made available to build new homes on brownfield land and £2.65m will help support the delivery of low carbon affordable homes.

Between them, housing associations own and manage more than 30,000 homes across North Yorkshire’s seven districts. Managing these homes adds £75m to the regional economy every year and supports around 1600 full time jobs.

The affordable homes crisis in North Yorkshire is most acute in the county’s rural areas, with the most desirable locations commanding property prices that far outstrip average wages. Building more affordable homes in these areas is key to giving younger people and those on lower incomes the option to stay in their local communities.

On average North Yorkshire has 6% less affordable homes than in other parts of the country and it is estimated that more than 800 new affordable homes need to be built each year to alleviate the crisis.

Housing associations will also focus on tackling climate change. UK homes are a major contributor of carbon emissions and homes in North Yorkshire are among the least energy efficient in the country. Housing associations are already committed to reducing carbon emissions and meeting government targets. They can help North Yorkshire reach net-zero by 2034 and many are already using low carbon solutions, such as Air Source Heat Pumps and solar panels with battery storage to reduce the energy needs of new and existing homes