How Bridlington groups can make use of 50+ Tuesday Lunch and Social Club's lasting legacy
The 50+ Tuesday Lunch and Social Club has now closed – but would like to leave a lasting legacy to other charities by providing small grants to voluntary groups offering similar activities.
The launch of the 50+ TLC Fund means there are now opportunity for charities and community groups based in Bridlington or the surrounding area.
If you are a voluntary organisation that benefits individuals that are aged 50-plus, provides activities to reduce isolation or for people that are of ill health and in the Bridlington area, you could be eligible for a grant of up to £1,000.
The fund is now open for applications.
If you would like to know more about how you can be part of the legacy contact ERVAS and speak to either Devan Witter or Judith Leech.
Application forms and guidelines are available from East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS) or click here for more.