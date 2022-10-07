On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

The figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital.

The GP-to-patient ratio is only one way of looking at how busy a surgery is.

Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.

Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice. Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Scarborough, Ryedale and Whitby, according to the data.

1. How busy is my GP? Hackness Road Surgery, Newby was recorded as having 4,254 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.9 GPs, meaning it has 4,558 patients per GP.

2. How busy is my GP? Brook Square Surgery, Scarborough was recorded as having 10,495 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.7 GPs, meaning it has 1,838 patients per GP.

3. How busy is my GP? Castle Health Centre, Scarborough was recorded as having 4,495 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.2 GPs, meaning it has 2,019 patients per GP.

4. How busy is my GP? Scarborough Medical Group, Newby was recorded as having 15,058 patients and the full-time equivalent of 14.1 GPs, meaning it has 1,069 patients per GP.