How busy is my GP? Here are the surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Scarborough, Ryedale and Whitby
How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?
On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.
The figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital.
The GP-to-patient ratio is only one way of looking at how busy a surgery is.
Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.
Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice. Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.
Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Scarborough, Ryedale and Whitby, according to the data.