How Great Thou Art – Bridlington author covers the life of Elvis as a gospel singer in new book

Madeleine Wilson is pictured with her book about Elvis Presley.

Madeleine Wilson, who lives in Bridlington with her husband Peter, became a fan of Elvis Presley when she watched some of the TV programmes in January 1995 which were aired to celebrate his 60th birthday.

While writing the biography, entitled ‘Elvis Presley, Gospel Singer – An Inspirational Life’, Madeleine managed to meet members of Elvis’ family and friends as well as musicians who understood his spiritual yearnings and his love of gospel music.

It was for his gospel songs and albums that Elvis won Grammy Awards and not for his rock ’n’ roll records.

Madeleine said: “Elvis’ idea of religion was not necessarily attending church, but rather one’s personal relationship with God and how one lives one’s life.”

To share her stories of Elvis with others having the same interest, Madeleine started the Elvis Gospel Fan Club (www.elvisgospel.com) in 1998 with her husband – organising several Elvis Gospel events in the UK and the USA. This year marks 45 years since Elvis died on August 16 1977.

This new biography is available as a 370-page full colour paperback book from Waterstones, all good bookshops and Amazon, who also publish a Kindle eBook edition.

On Amazon it is priced £24.99 for the paperback version or £6.79 for the Kindle edition.

Visit tinyurl.com/4r7bz6hx for more information.