How key workers, Armed forces personnel and first-time buyers can get 30% off homes near Scarborough

Mulgrave Properties is offering first-time buyers a selection of discounted properties through its First Homes Scheme (FHS).

The First Homes Scheme at Coast in Burniston is designed to help local first-time buyers and key workers onto the property ladder, by offering homes at a discount of 30% compared to the market price.

The FHS is also open to current members of The British Army, as well as divorced, separated or widowed spouses and veterans who apply within five years of leaving the Armed Forces.

Local connections and / or key worker status is determined by the relevant local authority.

Image of one of Mulgrave Properties' three-bedroom homes at Burniston.

Claire Docwra, Sales Advisor for Mulgrave Properties, said: “There are three spacious family homes available at our Burniston development at a 30% discount, meaning you can move into a three-bedroom semi-detached property for just £195,965.

“All of our FHS properties have PV solar panels (EPC B), an electric car charging point, parking for two cars and a stylish kitchen and bathroom.

"They will also be ready in time to celebrate Christmas in your very own home”.

The discount will apply to the home forever, meaning that generations of buyers, as well as the local community, will continue to benefit every time the property is sold.

Coast is a collection of new two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes.

The show home is off High Street, Burniston and has been styled by Flo & Co Interiors, York.

It's open Thursday to Monday, 10.30am to 5pm, no appointment necessary.

Find out more at mulgraveproperties.co.uk or call 0333 370 2604.