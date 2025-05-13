How North Yorkshire householders can save £££ on energy bills with community buying scheme

Householders are being offered help to explore lower energy tariffs through a new round of Big Community Switch which has newly launched.

Supported by North Yorkshire Council, the free community group buying scheme is designed to secure better energy deals for households.

The initiative enables access to competitive tariffs based on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

It also ensures that suppliers offer renewable electricity which supports the council’s commitment to sustainability.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The Big Community Switch is a great opportunity for households to access competitive energy deals through a hassle-free process.

“Residents can explore better energy options and potentially save money, without having to choose between savings and sustainability.

“We are encouraging households to take advantage of this opportunity now that registration is open.”

Since launching in 2012, the Big Community Switch has seen more than 2.1m people register their interest in switching energy contracts and giving them a hassle-free way to switch to a competitive fixed tariff.

Suppliers compete for the opportunity to offer the lowest energy tariff, and there is no need to compare different tariffs as everyone registered receives a personal offer.

The UK country manager at iChoosr, George Frost, said: “This initiative gives residents a simple and trustworthy route to see if they can get a better deal on their energy.

“By joining forces as a community, people in North Yorkshire gain access to specially negotiated tariffs that often aren’t available on the open market.

"It’s a practical way to take control of energy costs.”

Households can register online before August 1.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/EnergySwitching for more.