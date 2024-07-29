How to have your say on planned Cinder Track gateway improvements in Scarborough

A section of the Cinder Track near Gallows, which is among the locations to benefit from the planned improvements. Credit: Phoebe Donbavand.

Residents are being asked to share their views on proposals to improve the gateways to the Cinder Track between Scalby and Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council is proposing to improve the safety of junctions, enhance biodiversity, and create new public spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The project has been split into different themes, all inspired by the heritage of the former railway route.

Some areas are inspired by railway platforms and destinations and will see the installation of places to rest such as benches. Others are gateway areas, or spaces that are journeyed through, to get to a destination.

In 2021, Scarborough secured £20 million through the Town Deal funding, to regenerate the area and deliver long-term economic growth.

Eight projects are being funded to make the town more vibrant and build on the cultural heritage. Among these projects is the Cinder Track improvements which was awarded more than £2.9 million.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “The Cinder Track is an important asset for the county and is not only vital for local communities but a real draw for our visitor economy.

“Thanks to this Towns Deal funding, we can improve the gateways between Scalby and Scarborough and make them even more inviting to residents and visitors and showcase the historic nature of the Cinder Track.

“I’d urge people to share their views on our proposals."

The Cinder Track project is aligned with Scarborough’s Town Investment Plan and aims to improve health through increased walking and cycling, boost access to employment, education and leisure, reduce carbon emissions and enhance air quality.

It also aims to enhance connections, create a network of interesting spaces to explore, and support the tourism economy.

The eight areas of the Cinder Track gateway improvement project include Chichester Close, Newby Farm, Cross Lane, Gallows, Old Carriage Sidings, Woodland Ravine and Wykeham Street.

Before the council carries out any improvements, it is seeking people’s views on these proposals.

The consultation runs until Monday, September 9, and can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement

This project is separate from the Cinder Track improvement scheme that is currently being carried out in phases.