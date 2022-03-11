How to help Scarborough’s ‘knight in red armour’ transport medical supplies to Ukraine

Derek Bratton is planning to sell his bike to help fund the trips

Derek, 59, became a well known face around Scarborough during the first lockdown, going out of his way to deliver shopping, prescriptions and other much needed items to those too vulnerable to leave the house.

Working with newly established volunteer group Van-Aid, a coordinated effort from drivers across the UK, Derek will travel to Ukraine on March 29.

Derek's motorbike and red van

He said: “If I can raise enough, I will go as often as I can. I have put my 2015 Honda Repsol motorbike up for sale to raise money so I can go as many times as needed.

“I’ll drive from Scarborough to Southampton and load up. Then travel 4,000 mile in five days in convoy. There are nine people travelling in my group.

“We are taking medical supplies straight to the Ukrainian border. The AA have said they will recover anyone who is part of our convoy free of charge should they break down.

“You have to fund the trip yourself. Each journey costs around £1500 to cover the cost of the fuel, food and ferry.

Derek regularly enjoys track days

Friend Vicki Oliver said the journey is not without its dangers, she said: “I personally think that he’s crazy, but he is insisting on going.

"Two people who are going have been shot, I've told him to stay away from everyone!

“Derek just wants to help anybody and everybody as best he can.

“It’s just an awful situation for the people out there, so we’re asking people to help in whatever way they can and for businesses to help sponsor and pay for Derek’s fuel.”

A knight in shining red armour

To help Derek raise funds for his travels, friend Ronald Wilkey has set up a GoFundMe page which you can find by clicking here.Ron said: “During both lockdowns it wasn't any trouble for Dez to help anyone with access to shopping, meds etc, especially to the nhs staff, even if it was collecting a sandwich for nurses.

“Nothing was too much trouble so now he needs to join a group of drivers to deliver humanitarian goods to help the people of Ukraine.