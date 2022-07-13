The current, and most major, advice is not to leave your pet in a car when the temperatures are hot.

Officers say: “It’s a warning we repeat every year but unfortunately we still receive calls reporting distressed dogs in hot cars.

“Some people think it’s okay to leave their dog in the car if they’re parked in the shade or with the windows open but a car can become as hot as an oven, even when the weather doesn’t feel that warm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police warn not to leave dogs in cars on hot days.

“When it’s 22 degrees outside, the car could reach an unbearable 47 degrees within an hour.”

If you’re out and about and see a dog which you think is in distress in a car, assess if they are showing any signs of heatstroke and if so, call 999 immediately.

The signs of heatstroke include heavy panting and difficulty breathing, excessively drooling, the dog appears lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, or if the dog is collapsed or vomiting.

If you spot a dog in a car and they don’t seem in distress, you can leave them in the car.

Police advise to work out how long the dog has been in the car, a 'pay and display' ticket could help.

Make a note of the car's registration. If the owner returns but you feel they had put the dog in danger, you can still report this to the police.

If you're at a shop, venue or event, ask staff to alert the owner over the loudspeaker.

Make sure you, or someone else, stays with the dog. Monitor their condition. If they get worse be prepared to call 999.

You can call the RSPCA’s cruelty line for advice on 0300 1234 999, however if a dog is in danger, dialling 999 should be your first step.

Police say they "will smash car windows to free dogs if they think their health is at risk and their owners can't be found, but we'd rather this wasn’t needed."