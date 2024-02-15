How Yorkshire's historic churches can apply for cash to help with repair and restoration work

Amotherby Church, near Malton.

Due to the generous donations and legacies received last year, the trust is actively encouraging churches to apply for the next round of funding.

The application deadlines for 2024 are Friday March 8 for consideration at the April grants committee and Friday August 23 for consideration at the October grants committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Wilson, Churchwarden at St Helen’s Church, Amotherby, near Malton, who went through the application process, said: “We were most grateful for the support we received from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust for our fundraising efforts.

"We found the application process straightforward, with lots of useful guidance on the website.

"The £6,000 we received has been an integral part of enabling us to address the long-standing issues we had at the church and securing it for future generations.”

Tom Ramsden, chairman of the YHCT, said: “Grants are available for repairs to the church fabric, the walls, roofs, floors, tower, bell frames, windows, stonework, repointing and rainwater goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grants are also available for the conservation of fixture and fittings, such as monuments, furniture and stained glass and repairs to bells, clocks and organs.

“Applications are also welcome for investigatory work, eg where a cherry picker may be required to assess what repairs may be required.

"You can apply for this type of grant at any time of the year.

"Do contact Jonathan Stamp by email at [email protected] if you would like to discuss this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The YHCT have no set funding amounts but the grants range from £2,000 to £15,000, depending on the size of the works.

"The Grant Committee looks at how much the total project is and how much effort has gone into fund raising locally, and which other funders have been approached or confirmed their grants.

"The YHCT ideally like to be able to help a church or chapel who have neared the end of their fund-raising and only have a shortfall of say £10 to £15,000 to be able to start their project. “