This includes a reception in an enchanted barn and a replica of Hagrid’s cottage as the bridal suite!

North Shire is a unique events venue at Liverton and is hosting the raffle – which ends on August 28 – to raise up to £25,000 for the Gurkha Welfare Trust, to bring clean water to remote villages in Nepal.

Carol Cavendish, the Sorceress Supreme of North Shire, said: “Organising a wedding can be an expensive business, particularly if you want something a little out of the ordinary – but that’s what we do for every wedding we host at North Shire.

Fawkes the peacock will welcome visitors to North Shire near Whitby.

"So this is a once-in-a-lifetime offer to win the wedding of your dreams for just £2 per ticket – assuming that your dreams involve magic!

“We can’t quite promise a phoenix rising from the flames as you say your vows, but our peacock Fawkes is very fond of posing in wedding photos.”

If the winner is more keen on Middle Earth than Hogwarts, that isn’t a problem – the Hobbit House has seen many brides carried across the threshold.

Carol isn’t limiting the competition to engaged couples – if the winner isn’t planning their nuptials, they can swap the package for a £25,000 party package instead.

You could win a wedding package at North Shire at Liverton, near Whitby.

“To be honest, if people would rather just have a great weekend away with their friends and extended family, we’re just as happy to host that – we won’t be forcing the winner down the aisle if they would rather just enjoy the reception as a party!” she added.

All of the proceeds go to one of Carol’s favourite charities, the Gurkha Welfare Trust (GWT), whose work she has observed first-hand on a recent trip to Nepal.

Funds raised will be put towards bringing clean, safe water to the communities in remote mountain villages, installing individual tap stands and toilets for all households.

By ensuring a safe water source and providing education on hygiene and sanitation, GWT sees sharp drops in water-borne diseases.

Tickets for the competition are just £2, with no limit on how many can be purchased.