Hull and East Yorkshire Mind receives over £350,000 to help support people experiencing homelessness

Jane Betteridge and Faith Miles, Homeless Support Workers at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.

The charity, which covers the whole Hull and East Riding area, will use the money to continue supporting local people over the next three years.

The support is designed to cater to the needs of individuals marginalised from conventional wellbeing services due to their circumstances.

Sam Bell, Director of Operations at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, says: “We know homelessness is a huge problem nationally, so we’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. “Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to continue focusing on stabilising the lives of the most vulnerable in our community, and breaking down barriers to accessing support, including primary and secondary mental health, addiction, and welfare services.

Hull and East Yorkshire Mind’s Community Hub, based at 35 Wellington Road in Bridlington, first opened in April 2023.

It was set up in partnership with Space 2B Heard, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, to address the increasing demand for homelessness support services.

The Community Hub, which is currently open six days a week, provides a safe space for individuals to have something to eat, get washed, and access vital support such as

counselling, physical health checks, and accommodation.

In the last year alone, 100% of individuals receiving support were registered with a GP.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money

raised by National Lottery players for good causes, will see the charity provide more enhanced support that focuses on the ‘strengths’ rather than the ‘limitations’ of the community.

At the same time, the charity will be able to foster a sense of community by providing a range of wellbeing and social activities.

Sandra (not her real name), who receives support from Hull and East Yorkshire Mind at the Community Hub, said: “Before coming here I had nothing. I was suicidal. The support from Hull and East Yorkshire Mind has changed my life. I’m getting stronger each day.