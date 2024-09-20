Hull Trains and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust join forces for big Bridlington beach clean

An army of Hull Trains volunteers took part

A group of volunteers have taken part in a beach clean in Bridlington.

The clean-up, organised by rail operator Hull Trains, is part of an exciting partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

As part of the litter pick, Hull Trains organised for talented Yorkshire artist Fred Brown to create a stunning piece of beach artwork.

Locals and tourists alike were ‘blown away’ by his large-scale creations, which he made for the big day.

Artwork created for the event by talented Yorkshire artist Fred Brown

Volunteers collected 12 bags of litter in total. Items found included soft plastics, socks, dog toys, cans and even a climbing rope.

Michael Powell, head of Safety and Sustainability at Hull Trains, organised the beach clean. He said: “Our dedicated team of volunteers had a brilliant day in Bridlington. Taking part in initiatives like this one is something that’s hugely important to our colleagues. The day was a roaring success for both the environment and our wellbeing.

“This was a particularly poignant event for me given that I lived in Bridlington for much of my childhood and have many happy memories of the town.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part and, in particular, our charity partner Yorkshire Wildlife Trust for helping us to organise this event. We were very lucky to have beautiful, sunny weather for the big day; thoroughly enjoyed our post-event haddock and chips, and the stunning beach art really topped things off!”

Volunteers gathered twelve bags of litter

The national Great British Beach Clean, organised by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) takes place until September 29.

The MCS said: “With the help of our supporters, we're working to clean up beaches all around the UK and Northern Ireland.

"Litter data collected on beach cleans drives our conservation work, helps us to campaign for change, and also feeds into the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC).

"Our data has been used to make a positive impact on our ocean – including the introduction of the plastic bag charge, banning microplastics in personal care products, better wet wipe labelling, and supporting a tax on single-use plastic items.

“But there is still so much to do to stop the litter plaguing our beaches.”

Visit https://www.mcsuk.org/ to find out more about the Marine Conservation Society