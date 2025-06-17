Human remains discovered in burnt-out vehicle near Malton

An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a burnt-out vehicle near Malton

Police are appealing for information after human remains were found in a burnt-out vehicle near Malton at around 4am on Monday, June 16.

Formal identification of the remains is yet to take place and may take some time. However, a family in Ireland is being supported by specially trained officers.

The death is being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.

Detectives are also investigating a possible link to an earlier collision, which occurred at around 11.10pm on Sunday 15 June on the A169 Malton Road between the A64 interchange at Malton and Marishes Low Road.

This incident involved a black Vauxhall Astra and an unknown vehicle. The occupants of the Astra were not injured.

Both roads were closed to allow investigators to carry out their work. They have since reopened.

Anyone who may have seen either incident, or who has relevant information or dash-cam footage in the area at the time is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Quote reference 12250108435 when providing information.