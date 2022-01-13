Humber, Coast and Vale Cancer Alliance’s delight at 3,000th Cancer Champion landmark
More than 3,000 people have now completed Cancer Champion training in this area – helping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer and encourage early detection in our local communities.
The Humber, Coast and Vale Cancer Alliance launched the Cancer Champion training sessions in September 2018, and trained its 3,000th champion during an online training session this month.
Dr Dan Cottingham, CRUK GP Lead, said: “Thank you to every individual who has taken the time to complete the alliance’s Cancer Champion training.
“Three thousand Cancer Champions in Humber, Coast and Vale is something to be proud of but we hope to train many more champions in our region to help achieve the NHS Long Term Plan ambition of diagnosing three out of four people with cancer at an early stage by 2028.”
Virtual and face-to-face Cancer Champion training sessions are available to members of the public and the Cancer Alliance also offers bespoke sessions to business, voluntary and educational organisations.
Anyone can take part in the training and do not need any specific skills or qualifications.
Visit www.hcvcanceralliance.org.uk/cancerchampions to find out more about the training sessions.