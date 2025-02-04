Humber Primary Care team in Bridlington officially recognised as Veteran Friendly

Humber Primary Care in Bridlington, which is run by the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, has been officially recognised as Veteran Friendly.

This prestigious accreditation acknowledges a commitment to delivering the highest standard of care and treatment to patients who have served in the armed forces.

The veteran friendly GP practice accreditation is designed to ensure that GPs are equipped with the knowledge and resources necessary to address the unique healthcare needs of veterans.

Many former service personnel experience health challenges related to their time in the military, including injuries, hearing loss, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance misuse, and difficulty transitioning to civilian life.

By achieving this accreditation, the trust’s GP practices reaffirm a dedication to identifying and supporting these individuals, ensuring they receive the best possible healthcare and guidance.

All veterans registered with the practices are encouraged to inform their GP of their military service so they can receive the most appropriate support and treatment options available.

Matthew Handley, general manager of Community and Primary Care at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust said: “If you are a veteran or know someone who may benefit from our veteran-friendly services, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

"Together, we can make a difference in the health and wellbeing of those who have bravely served our country.”