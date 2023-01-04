Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust invites public to virtual Council of Governors meeting

The meeting will take place on Thursday January 19 at 2.30 and will be hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams here.

At the meeting, the Trust’s annual report and accounts will be formally received.

The Trust’s Council of Governors represent the views of Trust members.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust has invited the public to a virtual Council of Governors meeting.

The Council is made up of 25 Governors, 14 of which are Public Governors, four Governors for Hull, two Service User and Carer Governors, one Governor for Yorkshire and the Humber, and one Governor for Whitby.

Learn more about the Trust’s Council of Governors, including access to previous meeting papers and recordings.

To join the meeting, you will find a link to join the virtual event via MS Teams here.