Humberside Fire and Rescue Service wants your views on council tax precept rise proposal – find out how to fill in the consultation form here

The fire service is asking if people are prepared to pay an extra 1.99%.

It is inviting residents to have their say on whether they are prepared to pay an extra 1.99% (15p per month extra on a Band D property) for the fire and rescue service as part of its council tax precept for 2022-2023.

The service said that residents may pay less, and any increase won’t be more than 29p per month for the highest rated properties in the Humber region.

Information about the options, the impact on council tax bands, and an online survey are available on the Service’s website at humbersidefire.gov.uk.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation closes at noon on Friday, January 21.

A spokesman said: “There are two main sources of funding that Humberside Fire Authority relies on to deliver its services to the community; the precept, which is the element of council tax raised locally, and grant funding from central Government.

“As with most public sector organisations, Humberside Fire Authority continues to face significant financial challenges over the next few years, and it must continue to work hard to ensure that it can continue to deliver a high level of service.

“If the council tax precept is not increased reductions to the services provided will have to be made.

“The authority provides a Fire and Rescue Service to the communities of Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, North and North East Lincolnshire; a population of more than 900,000 people.

“The final precept recommendation will be considered by Humberside Fire Authority at its meeting on Friday, February 11.”

People can fill in the consultation at https://humbersidefire.gov.uk/newsroom/consultation-area