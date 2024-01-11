Humberside Police encourage those who 'want to give back to the community' to join their Special Constabulary

Humberside Police have launched a brand-new campaign to encourage more people - with a desire to make a difference and give something back to the community - to join their Special Constabulary.

Humberside Police have launched a brand-new campaign on January 1 to encourage more people with a desire to make a difference and give something back to the community to volunteer with them and join our Special Constabulary.

The Special Constables provide a crucial service across the whole of the Humberside Police force area. They have the same powers and responsibilities as full- and part-time, paid officers.

The role of a Special Constable means that no two days are the same, from arresting wanted people, patrolling community events to attending emergency incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Chief Constable David Marshall, leader of the campaign, said: “Our Special Constables volunteer in their own time, and come from all walks of life, and all different vocations, bringing a whole host of different skills and life experiences to the force.

“That being said, they all have something in common, and that’s to do something meaningful, protect the most vulnerable, make a difference and ultimately give something back to the communities in which they live and work too.

“Whilst joining us in this capacity is a fantastic opportunity to gain a real-world insight into what it’s like to be a Police Officer, we’re also looking for people who want to forge a long-term career with us as a Special Constable too.

“It takes a certain drive and commitment, and our Special Constables can also work their way up through a rank structure to become Special Sergeants, Chief Inspectors, Superintendents, and even a member of the Chief Officer team as a Special Chief Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means you can fulfil a lifelong volunteer career with us here at Humberside Police, whilst also building a career as a banker, stay-at-home parent, offshore wind technician, project manager, bus driver, teacher, engineer, and everything in between!”

Special Constables have a duty to work a minimum of 16 hours a month, many doing significantly more for one simple reason – they’re passionate about policing and serving their community.

Special Constables also receive a significant discount in your local council tax as well as benefits of Blue Light discounts on thousands of stores, restaurants, holidays and more.

Special Constabulary Chief Officer John Philip said: “Initial classroom training takes around three months, and then you’ll be working alongside experienced regular officers and Special Constables as you work through on the job training and assessments, giving you all the skills and abilities needed to become a successful Special Constable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started as a Special Constable the week before I started work for my main job employer, and for 36 years I have served both organisations simultaneously. This has allowed me to hone an eclectic set of transferable skills that I have then been able to apply to both roles throughout my career.

“I have remained a volunteer without wanting to move into regular paid policing because I felt it gave me the best of both worlds. From a financial and work/life balance perspective it was advantageous to stay with my employer, and I’ve enjoyed a rewarding career with them too!

“The opportunity to follow a voluntary career in policing in parallel to my main job has broadened my experience, allowing me to do something really worthwhile and give back to my community.

“Policing is unpredictable, no two days are the same, and you never know where your shifts will take you. We’re looking for people with a real sense of comradeship, a team player, and someone who has a relentless need to make a difference, protect, and serve.”