Humberside Police force shines the spotlight on its neighbourhood teams

Superintendent Paul Butler. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

The force is showing the public a week in the life of our Neighbourhood Policing Teams who work closely with special constables, community cohesion officers and other teams across the force conducting warrants, high visibility patrols, school visits, as well as a variety of community engagement activities such as HumberTalking, My Community Alert, surveys and much more to understand and listen to what’s important to the communities.

Heading up this year’s week of action is Superintendent Sharon Philpott based on the southbank, and Superintendent Paul Butler, from the northbank.

Supt Paul Butler said: “It is really important that we showcase to residents what we do every day in the heart of our communities, to make a difference.

Police officers out and about with Elsa, the passive drugs dog. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police.

"Neighbourhood Policing is so much more than community engagement to all our officers, it’s an opportunity to make a difference in tackling crime, anti-social behaviour, working with partners to solve community-based problems as well as gathering information to help inform the bigger policing picture.

“As part of the week of action I would encourage members of the public to speak with our officers out and about in your area working alongside partners and local businesses conducting HumberTalking surveys, offering reassurance, answering any questions or concerns you may have about what’s happening in your area.

“From cycle marking events, to hotspot patrols, physical activities such as walks and our infamous ‘active Fridays’, to school engagements, webinars, coffee mornings and everything in between, they well and truly deserve a week of celebration!

“I hope that you enjoy finding out a bit more about them and about the brilliant work that they do each and every day this week.”

During the week, neighbourhood officers, supported by Team 3 Patrol and special officers, were out with Elsa, the passive drugs dog.